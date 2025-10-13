Investigators hope AI images can help ID man from Volusia County cold case

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators have a new tool in their quest to identify a man found dead more than 40 years ago.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office collaborated with FHD Forensics to use artificial intelligence to create images of what the John Doe might have looked like. They were created from his original, decades-old clay sculpture.

The man’s skeletal remains were found in the Ormond Beach area on March 12, 1982. Investigators say his death was ruled suspicious since he was found without any clothing, jewelry or any personal effects.

He is described as a white male, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and around 150 pounds. He is believed to have been between 35-50 years old and likely born between 1935 and 1947

“John Doe’s DNA profile has revealed that most of his ancestral ties are French Canadian, with more than 50% of his admixture being Irish, Scottish, and English. In addition to Ontario and Quebec, he has genetic ties to distant matches Massachusetts, Illinois, and Michigan.,” the Volusia County Sheriffs’ Office said on Facebook.

Anyone who can help identify him is asked to email ColdCaseUnitTips@volusiasheriff.gov.

