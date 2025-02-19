‘Isaiah was full of life’: Mother of murdered 18-yr-old tells WFTV News

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A man and woman have been arrested on charges related to a deadly shooting at a Seminole County apartment complex.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said Shaniah O’Neal and Jhamiel Joseph were arrested this week. Court records show they are both charged with premeditated murder.

The sheriff’s office confirmed their arrests stem from a deadly shooting in 2023.

18-year-old Isaiah Perez was found dead on the sidewalk at the Mystic Cove Apartments, deputies said.

Isaiah’s mother Yenifer Perez sent the following statement to Channel 9 News:

After 14 long months, we finally have some answers about the people involved in my son’s murder. The detectives have worked tirelessly, but above all, God has had His hand on this case from the very beginning. They promised me justice, and now we are seeing the first steps toward it. This is just the beginning of justice for my son, Isaiah Anthony Perez. The day these monsters took my son’s life, they tore my family apart and changed our lives forever. This nightmare is something no parent should ever have to endure. A child should never be taken from their parents—it’s supposed to be the other way around. My son didn’t deserve this. Isaiah was so young, full of life, and still finding his way in this world. He had so much more to learn, to experience, and to live for. Though his voice was stolen from him, we will never stop speaking for him. We will keep his memory and his story alive because he will never be forgotten. And we will continue to fight for justice—because he deserves it. What was done in darkness will be brought to light. God is not finished yet. — Yenifer Perez - Isaiah Perez's mother

