Isolated storms could be on the horizon with heat

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s feeling warmer today, with a few isolated showers or storms possible this evening.
Meteorologist George Waldenberger said a few areas could get brief downpours during dinner or bedtime while most others stay dry.
Tomorrow, it’s hotter yet, with 100+ heat index numbers.
That is before the best chance of rain in a while.
Tomorrow afternoon, scattered rains and storms may occur, and there’s even a risk of hail.
With the nature of tomorrow’s rain, some areas could get soaked while others stay dry.
We heat up to near records this weekend with drier conditions.
And a potentially wet next week with the assistance of tropical moisture.
