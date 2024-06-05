Isolated storms could be on the horizon with heat

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s feeling warmer today, with a few isolated showers or storms possible this evening.

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said a few areas could get brief downpours during dinner or bedtime while most others stay dry.

Tomorrow, it’s hotter yet, with 100+ heat index numbers.

That is before the best chance of rain in a while.

Tomorrow afternoon, scattered rains and storms may occur, and there’s even a risk of hail.

With the nature of tomorrow’s rain, some areas could get soaked while others stay dry.

We heat up to near records this weekend with drier conditions.

And a potentially wet next week with the assistance of tropical moisture.

