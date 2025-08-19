“It’s disgusting,” City of Apopka weighs double-digit utility rate increase

APOPKA, Fla. — People in the City of Apopka could see rates for a whole range of city services go up by double digits.

The city is proposing at least a 15 percent increase for water, sewer, reclaimed water, and garbage fees.

In early August, residents began receiving letters in the mail alerting them of the proposed rate increases with many residents taking to social media to vent frustrations.

The proposed rate changes come after the City of Apopka approved a 23.75 percent increase for water, wastewater, and reclaimed water services in September of last year.

“It’s disgusting. I’ve been a Floridian and an Apopka resident over 20 years. And this makes me think twice about wanting to stay here,” said long-time Apopka resident Erin Cieslik.

The city is proposing a 15.5 percent increase for water, wasterwater, and reclaimed water with garbage rates also set to increase 15 percent.

The rates were recommended by independent consultant Raftelis, which was tasked with studying the city’s needs and current utility rates. The study ultimately found current utility rates were not adequate, with costs projected to outpace revenue in the next 4 years.

“We would recommend you adopt the proposed adjustment plan,” said Henry Thomas, senior vice president of Raftelis, during the July 17 budget workshop at Apopka City Hall.

Under the proposed rates, for an average residential customer using 6,000 gallons, the water and wastewater bill would increase from $71.38 to $82.46 monthly. The sanitation bill would go up from $23.13 to $26.60.

The city said the rate adjustments are needed to fund infrastructure, replace aging equipment and keep the city competitive.

The city’s 4-year Capital Improvement Program and Funding Plan totals about $188 million and includes nearly 100 improvement and maintenance projects for the city’s water, wastewater, and reclaimed water systems.

“It’s a significant capital improvement program. It’s designed to not only expand the system but upgrade it so there’s benefits to both existing payers and future growth,” said Thomas to city commissioners.

The Raftelis study also sites “additional personnel and inflationary increases” as factors contributing to the city’s increased operating expenses for the utilities.

A public hearing will be held on September 3d at 1:30 pm in at Apopka City Hall for the public to weigh in on the proposed rate increases.

If approved, the new rates will be effective October 1, 2025.

