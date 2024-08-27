‘It’s extremely concerning’: animal advocates speak out against Seminole County Animal Services

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Animal advocates are raising concerns about the way Animal Services is handling its intake – or alleged lack thereof – in Seminole County.

They say current policies, including the ‘no-kill’ policy, have pushed nonprofits to the limit and turned away residents who needed help.

“You know, you can’t have an open shelter and be able to reach a no-kill status, which is 90% they just don’t go hand in hand,” said Kris Buchanan, with TEARS of Seminole County, a nonprofit that works to find forever homes for pets in shelters.

“It’s just not doable unless you do what is happening, and what we’re seeing is residents being turned away, and animals being dumped, and then selectively taking the ones that they know they can turn around and again, all for numbers.”

Read: They’re going to Disney World!: Magic Kingdom to hold parade for Lake Mary All-Stars

According to TEARS of Seminole County, in April of 2023, there were 463 intakes at animal shelters.

Compared to 187 in April of 2024. On Tuesday, a slew of advocates – including a former Animal Services worker who retired earlier this year – joined the County Commissioner Meeting to debate the problem.

“People who resort to taking their animals to animal control in the first place usually have exhausted other options, such as finding a place with family or friends,” said Jeannette Rowlings, who is a volunteer with Cats Can Cat Rescue. “So, if these animals are being turned away, we’re wondering where these animals are going to go. Are they going to be just turned loose in the community? It’s extremely concerning.”

Read: Search underway for 2 suspects who led deputies on chase on I-95 in stolen Ferrari

The meeting went on for longer than usual, as more advocates were able to speak.

“There’s been a lot of things said, a lot of things stated, but we are going to be transparent in the process, and we are going to make sure that people get answers,” said Board of Commissioners Chairman Jay Zembower.

Channel 9 reached out to the county for comment. In a statement, it said Animal Services is an open shelter and that has not changed.

The county also says they have been focused on programs to keep pets with their owners to prevent additional surrenders, and that’s what’s keeping the intake numbers low.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group