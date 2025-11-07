Jacksonville Jaguars intend to play 2027 season in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 has received word that the Jacksonville Jaguars intend to play their 2027 season in Orlando.

There still needs to be an official vote from the NFL to make this final.

But Friday afternoon, Orlando City Commissioner Shan Rose says Orlando is the Jaguars’ top pick for the 2027 NFL season over Gainesville.

This is while EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville is under renovations.

But she says the city is still working through the process. A lot has to happen before it’s official, including negotiations and a vote among the NFL owners.

But she says she is hopeful the NFL chooses Orlando and Camping World Stadium to be their site.

Florida Citrus Sports CEO Steve Hogan released a statement saying, "Florida Citrus Sports has been working for many years to help provide Orlando with the opportunity to host NFL regular-season football, and we believe we’ve put forward a competitive package for Jaguars games to be played here during the 2027 season. Our community has consistently demonstrated its ability to successfully host major events, and this opportunity would mark an important new chapter for our city as a global sports and entertainment destination. We look forward to the league’s decision and the chance to celebrate with our residents and fans across the region.”

Camping World Stadium will be going through a $400 million renovation between now and the 2027 season.

The facelift will include modernizing the stadium to compete for major events like NFL games. It will include replacing the upper decks, connecting the concourses and adding a new indoor events center.

