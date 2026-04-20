Jacksonville man faces life in prison for possession of over 1.5 pounds of fentanyl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man has been indicted on federal charges after investigators say they found more than 1.5 pounds of fentanyl in his home.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida, Issac Darnell Henderson, 32, is charged with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

Authorities said agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration executed a search warrant at Henderson’s residence on Feb. 14, 2024, where they recovered more than a pound and a half of multi-colored fentanyl.

If convicted, Henderson faces a maximum penalty of life in federal prison, prosecutors said.

Federal prosecutors also filed a forfeiture notice seeking assets allegedly connected to the drug trafficking offense.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Rachel Lasry. Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicole Andrejko is handling the forfeiture.

Officials noted that an indictment is only a formal charge and that Henderson is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

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