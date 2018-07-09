JetBlue crew members help dog with oxygen mask during flight from Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A French bulldog named Darcy was given oxygen during a JetBlue flight from Orlando to Massachusetts on Thursday, according to her owner Michele Burt.
Burt said Darcy’s tongue turned blue and she was having trouble breathing during the flight.
Related Headlines
Burt said flight attendants gave the dog an oxygen mask to help it breathe.
Read: One killed after double shooting at Lake Mary shopping plaza, deputies say
"I placed the mask over her face, and within a few minutes she became alert and after a short time she didn't want the mask," Burt told ABC News. "I believe [crew members] Renaud and Diane saved a life. Some may reduce the value of the life because Darcy is a canine, I do not."
Photos shared on social media show Darcy being treated for her breathing problems during the flight.
Read: Girl killed, grandmother seriously burned in Orlando house fire
"We all want to make sure everyone has a safe and comfortable fight, including those with four legs," JetBlue said in a statement to ABC News. "We're thankful for our crew's quick thinking and glad everyone involved was breathing easier when the plane landed in Worcester."
Burt said one of the JetBlue flight attendants posed with Darcy after she showed signs of recovery.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}