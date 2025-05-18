Central Florida layoffs surge as employers navigate economic uncertainty

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The number of Central Florida employees affected by layoffs has grown year-over-year, an indicator of uncertainty in a swath of industries.

Local layoff notices filed with Florida in the first four months of the year show 1,900 employees affected locally. That’s up 139.6% from793 during the same period in the previous year

A large part of that increase came from the closure of Rockledge Hospital owned byOrlando Health, of which 429 team members were offered positions within Orlando Health and 39 accepted retirement packages.

