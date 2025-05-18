Hot weather continues to hit Central Florida this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — As a ridge of high pressure continues to build over the southeast, temperatures will rise steadily over the next few days.

Orlando is projected to tie or break record high temperatures every day through Tuesday. Daytona Beach has already broken two record highs in a row, and it’s likely to happen again today.

Afternoon highs for all of central Florida will stay in the mid-90s.

The humidity will play a big role in the heat. Heat Index values will rise into the triple digits for both Monday and Tuesday before we begin to cool down.

If we see any rain over the next week, it’ll come on Thursday with the next cold front.

