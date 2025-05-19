Orange County

Hospital’s transfer policy scrutinized after $45M verdict in heart attack patient’s death

By Sarah Kinbar and WFTV.com News Staff
Orlando Health South Seminole Hospital James Sada went to Orlando Health South Seminole Hospital in Longwood for a cardiac catheterization in July 2020. (Ryan Lynch/OBJ)
By Sarah Kinbar and WFTV.com News Staff

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orlando Healthis seeking a new trial following a high-profile wrongful death case involving the treatment of patient James Sada, although sources say it’s unlikely another trial will be granted.

The case of Donna M. Sada v. Orlando Health Inc. et al. saw the plaintiff claim that Orlando Health risked a patient’s life rather than transfer him to a nearby facility owned by competitor AdventHealth.

The plaintiff was awarded $45 million: $15 million for the deceased’s wife and $15 million for each of his two children. At $45 million, the award falls into the “nuclear verdict” category, a term popularized beginning in 2015 by insurance defense attorneys and risk managers noting an increase in awards over $10 million.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

