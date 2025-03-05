Judge denies bail for man accused of abusing 10-year-old Tavares boy

TAVARES, Fla. — Tavares Police detectives say the 10-year-old child dropped off at Advent Health Waterman emergency room nearly two weeks ago has been unconscious ever since, fighting for his life.

A judge denied bail Tuesday for Andre Walker, the man accused of “torturing” the child alongside his girlfriend Kimberley Mills.

The Judge said Walker is a danger to the public and called the alleged abuse “egregious” when looking at photos of the child.

The family of the little boy sat in the courtroom, wiping away tears, as detectives detailed the evidence.

Detectives say much of this evidence is now being pieced together after the boy’s 8-year-old brother spoke to detectives about the abuse he witnessed and endured himself.

Tavares Police Detective Douglas Roberts recalled what the child’s 8-year-old brother told police he witnessed that night.

The boy said his 10-year-old brother was being “punished” in the living room by both Mills and Walker. Walker then took the 10-year-old into the garage where he “disciplined” him further, the boy told police.

He said he witnessed as Walker dropped weights on the 10-year-old’s abdomen as the child’s body was duct taped to the ladder, including his head.

Doctors told Tavares Police the child was in cardiac arrest when Mills and Walker dropped him off at emergency room.

The 10-year-old had bruises and burns covering in various stages of healing covering his body. There were signs of sexual abuse. Doctors also found internal bleeding in the child’s abdomen, detectives say.

At the Taveres home, detectives say they found what they believe the couple used to abuse him including 10-pound-weights, boxing gloves, a copper wire and a flashlight.

Detective Courtney Sullivan said he used the end of the flashlight to hit him in the chest and other parts of their body.

Andre Walker’s attorney tried to get a judge to grant him bond Tuesday. Prosecutors said not only is Walker a danger to the public, but a flight risk.

Prosecutors detailed a questionable video call Walker had from inside the jail with his wife in Palm Bay their two daughters. Roberts said he obtained a video call where Walker told his wife to sell the house and put everything in a storage unit. “He said, ‘we need to get out of Palm Bay,’” Roberts told prosecutors Walker told his wife over the jail call.

Walker is from Jamaica. Roberts said he has established residence in the U.S. but has an assigned “alien number.”

Both Mills and Walker are set to be arraigned March 24 at 8:30 a.m.

