Judge denies motion to keep media out of Stephan Sterns trial

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A judge in Osceola County has denied Stephan Sterns’ efforts to keep the media and public out of the courtroom when he goes to trial.

Sterns filed the motion in February, claiming the media attention would jeopardize his right to a fair trial.

Circuit Judge Keith Carsten disagreed, saying the motion was too broad and the defense did not prove the media coverage was “fundamentally hostile.” The judge also said a courtroom closure is not necessary to guarantee a fair trial.

Sterns is accused of killing his girlfriend’s daughter, 13-year-old Madeline Soto, in February 2024. He also faces more than 60 child sex abuse charges.

Sterns’ sex crimes trial is set to begin in May. The murder trial is scheduled for September.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group