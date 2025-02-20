Madeline Soto case: Man accused of killing 13-year-old girl files new motions in court

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Attorneys for an Osceola County man accused of killing his girlfriend’s daughter have filed new motions in court.

Stephan Sterns faces more than 60 child sex abuse charges.

He is also accused of killing 13-year-old Madeline Soto.

This week, his attorneys have filed a dozen motions in the sex abuse case.

They include asking that all pretrial proceedings be closed to the public.

Sterns is currently scheduled to have a pretrial hearing in court on April 23, and a planned trial date on May. 5.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group