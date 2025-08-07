Judge deals setback to Orlando bars’ quest for relief from late-night alcohol rules

ORLANDO, Fla. — A judge has shut down a request from three Orlando bars for an injunction against the city’s safety ordinance, which mandates that businesses cover the cost of personal security if they want to sell alcohol after midnight.

The bars filed a lawsuit against the city of Orlando, arguing that the ordinance infringed on their rights to due process and equal protection under the 14th Amendment.

The lawsuit claimed that making businesses finance their own security measures is unconstitutional.

However, the judge rejected the bars’ request for an injunction while the greater legal case plays out, which would’ve temporarily stopped the enforcement of the ordinance.

The decision ensures the safety ordinance stays in place, so businesses must keep paying for personal security.

