Judge removes temporary injunction against Seminole County elections supervisor

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A judge on Monday removed a temporary injunction against Seminole County’s Supervisor of Elections for potential campaign law violations.

The suit accused Chris Anderson of soliciting voters at the early voting location at his office, interfering with an election and campaigning while on duty.

Anderson is seeking re-election to his current role as the supervisor of elections in Seminole County.

