Judge Orders Deputy Shooting Suspect Held Without Bond

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County judge ordered the suspect accused of shooting a deputy to be held without bond during a court appearance Friday morning.

Luis Diaz Polanco, 31, appeared at the Volusia County Courthouse in Deland. Prosecutors played bodycam footage showing the moments Deputy Jose Rivera was shot while investigating a call on Candler Drive in Deltona this week.

The state argued that Polanco is too dangerous to be released, pointing to a video that shows him leaving his home, seeing law enforcement, going back inside to get a gun, and then firing at deputies.

Prosecutors also told the judge that Polanco admitted he would have continued shooting if he hadn’t run out of ammunition. They noted he has a history of mental health issues and had not been taking his prescribed medication.

Polanco’s defense attorney asked the judge to consider alternatives to jail, such as GPS monitoring and a mental health evaluation. But the judge sided with prosecutors, saying the suspect poses too great a risk to the community.

Polanco is charged with two counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 26.

Deputy Jose Rivera was released from Halifax Health on Wednesday and is now recovering at home with his family. Despite being shot twice, Rivera went door-to-door warning neighbors to stay inside after the shooting.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office says Rivera is in good spirits and eager to return to work, though he will need time to fully recover. The deputy and his family have requested privacy.

Polanco remains in the Volusia County Jail without bond.

