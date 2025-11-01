Judges’ orders use of emergency funds for SNAP as schools, groups aid families

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two federal judges have ruled that the federal government must use an emergency fund to continue paying for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Local organizations and school districts are still stepping in to help families, as there isn’t enough money to fully fund the program.

SNAP costs about $8 billion a month nationwide and serves roughly 1 in 8 Americans, according to the Associated Press.

Orange County Public Schools are supporting families in need through the district’s foundation and its Gives Campaign, which encourages employees to give back.

“We encourage employees to invest back into the schools and programs. Food pantries are a program they can invest in,” Orange County Public Schools spokesperson Scott Howat said. “We want to let families know that the foundation does raise money and has resources for families in need.”

Several Central Florida school districts provide free lunch to all students. Volusia, Marion, and Orange counties offer free meals through the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP). Brevard and Osceola counties provide free meals at select schools or for certain grade levels.

Dozens of food pantries and food banks are stocking up to support families in need. Organizations like UP Orlando are also offering assistance.

Attorneys general and governors from 25 states and the District of Columbia had taken President Donald Trump’s administration to court over the looming nonpayments. The administration argued it could not access billions in the contingency fund that the U.S. Department of Agriculture had planned to distribute.

“There is no doubt that the $6 billion contingency funds are appropriated funds that are without a doubt necessary to carry out the program’s operation,” U.S. District Judge John McConnell of Rhode Island said, according to CNN. “The shutdown of the government through funding doesn’t do away with SNAP, it just does not excuse nonpayment.”

