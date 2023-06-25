Juice bar with fresh food will open soon in Downtown Avalon Park

AVALON PARK, Fla. — A new vendor is coming to Downtown Avalon Park next month.
>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
The Juiice Box will open its new location at the Marketplace at Avalon Park food hall on July 1.
Guests can enjoy a healthy menu with make-your-own smoothies, juices, açaí and pitaya bowls, and salads.
Read: Free gas: Here’s when Old Navy will help fuel travel in Orlando
Christian Casado and Shayna Williams opened the first shop in New York in 2019 and hoped to become a leading juice bar serving healthy and accessible food and drinks.
Casado said this location represented a place of unity and community to their brand.
Read: First of its kind: Coffee bar opening in Daytona
According to a release, the goal of the juice bar is to bring fresh food options to Avalon Park and spread awareness of fruits and vegetables.
See a map of the location below:
Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2023 Cox Media Group