Juice bar with fresh food will open soon in Downtown Avalon Park

AVALON PARK, Fla. — A new vendor is coming to Downtown Avalon Park next month.

The Juiice Box will open its new location at the Marketplace at Avalon Park food hall on July 1.

Guests can enjoy a healthy menu with make-your-own smoothies, juices, açaí and pitaya bowls, and salads.

Christian Casado and Shayna Williams opened the first shop in New York in 2019 and hoped to become a leading juice bar serving healthy and accessible food and drinks.

Casado said this location represented a place of unity and community to their brand.

According to a release, the goal of the juice bar is to bring fresh food options to Avalon Park and spread awareness of fruits and vegetables.

See a map of the location below:

