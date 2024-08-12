Jury selection underway in trial of woman accused of killing her neighbor

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Prospective jurors are being questioned Monday in the trial of a woman accused of killing her neighbor.

Susan Lorincz is facing a manslaughter charge.

Investigators say she shot AJ Owens through her front door after she came to talk about a dispute involving Owen’s children.

Prospective jurors are being asked what they heard about this case through the media.

Watch: Woman accused of fatally shooting mother of 4 in Marion County appears in court

The judge expects the trial to take less than a week.

Lorincz walked into court Monday morning, looking calm and wearing a dark suit.

The family of Owens are among the few observers on Monday.

Watch: Judge allows jurors to hear 911 calls in trial for Marion County woman who killed mother of 4

Deputies say Lorincz was mad Owens’ kids were playing in the grass near her home, yelled slurs at them and threw an object at one of the kids.

Owens reportedly went over to confront her about it, and the kids witnessed the shooting.

Lorincz claimed she was afraid for her life.

Watch: Detectives interrogate Marion County woman accused of fatally shooting neighbor through door

Lorincz faces 30 years in prison.

See more in the video above.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group