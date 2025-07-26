Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex named Tripadvisor’s top attraction for 2025

SPACE COAST — NASA’s Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex was named the top attraction of 2025 by Trip Advisor, with 15,000 five-star reviews.

The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex has overtaken popular attractions like the Empire State Building, Central Park, and Alcatraz to become the top-rated destination on Trip Advisor.

In addition to the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, two more attractions in Florida have been featured on TripAdvisor’s list.

John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park and the Stetson Mansion are considered some of the top attractions, though their precise rankings are not given.

