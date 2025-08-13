Kentucky’s biggest Powerball winner accused of attacking deputy at Florida hotel

SAINT PETE BEACH, Fla. — A multimillion-dollar jackpot winner was caught on camera getting into an altercation with Pinellas County deputies at the Tradewinds Hotel in Saint Pete Beach.

Deputies say James Farthing, 50, got into a dispute with a guest at the hotel. After deputies arrived to manage the situation, Farthing reportedly kicked one of them and tried to run away, but was tackled by law enforcement.

Farthing is now facing charges that include resisting an officer with violence and battery on a law enforcement officer.

In April, Farthing won the largest Powerball jackpot in Kentucky history of $167.3 million.

