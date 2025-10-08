Kia to stop producing the Soul

ORLANDO, Fla. — Car manufacturer Kia will stop producing its iconic Soul later this month, bringing an end to the model that the company credited with helping it gain a foothold in the American market.

The auto company announced the move in a press release honoring the Soul’s run since it was first introduced in the 2000s.

Since its debut, Kia has sold more than 1.5 million units. Kia sold three times more cars in recent years than it did before the Soul debuted.

Much of the Soul’s brand was tied to its “funky” look and a series of buzzy commercials featuring hip hop hamsters and toasters, most notably using music from Black Sheep’s “The Choice is Yours.”

Car analysts noted the Soul’s sales, once in the hundreds of thousands per year, have been declining as the car faced stiffer competition.

The Soul’s retirement leaves American consumers without one of the most affordable options. The MSRP on a new, base-model Soul is hovering just north of $20,000, with higher-end options topping out around $25,000.

“With just a few thousand units remaining at dealers around the US, these are the last examples of Kia’s spirited runabout with a big personality, everyday functionality and efficiency,” the manufacturer said.

Kia is expected to replace the Soul with a hatchback version of its K4 sedan and said it will focus on its SUV lineup.

