Kissimmee Airport boosts electric aircraft technology with new charging infrastructure

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Kissimmee Gateway Airport is expanding its support for the future of aviation by helping advance electric aircraft technology and Advanced Air Mobility.

According to the City of Kissimmee, the airport is adding new charging infrastructure and working with industry partners to support emerging aviation technology.

City officials said the efforts are intended to encourage innovation, support economic growth and create future job opportunities in the community.

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