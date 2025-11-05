Kissimmee Airport expansion aims to boost local economy, attract aviation businesses

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Plans are underway to expand Kissimmee Gateway Airport.

This comes after city commissioners unanimously approved a memorandum allowing the Kissimmee Airport Development Company to lease and develop nearly 120 acres of land.

The land earmarked for development includes the former Kissimmee Golf Club, located just south of the airport.

The city aims to utilize this land to attract more aviation businesses to the area, thereby boosting local economic growth.

