Kissimmee celebrates freedom with its Juneteenth Festival this weekend

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The City of Kissimmee is ready to kick off a community-wide celebration of freedom during its Juneteenth Festival this weekend.

The city plans highlight Juneteenth’s significance present a proclamation celebrating the end of slavery in the United States and honoring African American culture and heritage.

The festival will feature fun for the whole family, including the KUA Kids Power Zone, performances by JP & The Elements, Collé Kharis, delicious food, and craft vendors.

Community partners and sponsors for the joyous celebration include National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), the Black Empowerment Community Council Experience Kissimmee, Kissimmee Utility Authority (KUA), and Toho Water Authority.

The Juneteenth Festival will be held on Saturday, June 15 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Kissimmee Civic Center, located at 201 E. Dakin Avenue.

For more information on the Juneteenth Festival, CLICKE HERE.

City officials ask to please park in these lots:

Toho Square Parking Garage

Kissimmee Civic Center Parking Garage

Surface Lot behind City Hall

Marina Overflow Parking Lot

Do not park in the neighborhoods close to the Civic Center

