0 Kissimmee man faces murder charge after woman found beaten to death near dumpster

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Kissimmee police arrested a man in connection with the beating death of a woman who was found dead near a dumpster.

The woman’s body was found Monday night behind the CenterState Bank on West Oak Street. Police have not identified the woman.

Fletcher Sims, 57, was identified as a person of interest and was arrested Tuesday.

>>>More Osceola County news<<<

Police said Sims was seen on surveillance video dragging the victim through the parking lot and into the dumpster enclosure.

The victim could be seen thrashing through the bottom of the dumpster gate, according to an arrest affidavit.

Sims then left the dumpster four minutes later but returned several more times and, at one point, came back with a white sheet.

Read: Child calls 911 to report inferno at Orlando apartment complex

Police were able to identify Sims as a client of the nearby The Daily Bread, a Christian ministry that provides meals to the homeless.

They also said his fingerprints were discovered on the victim’s body.

He was also identified as the victim’s emergency contact when she went to a hospital last month.

When police detectives located Sims, he told them he dated the victim for three months but had not seen her in four days, according to the affidavit.

Download the free WFTV News & Weather apps

When detectives showed Sims pictures from the surveillance video, he admitted it was him in the photos but said he was there to look for a cardboard box to sleep in, police said.

When detectives told him about the other evidence that was found, he put his head in his hands and said, “It doesn’t matter anymore,” according to the report.

Detectives said he then told them had been sleeping in a plaza near the bank when the victim came over, kicked him in the head and called him the “N word.”

Sims told detectives he “snapped” and began to repeatedly punch the victim in the face, before he dragged her to the dumpster, punched her some more and left her barely breathing and unresponsive, according to the affidavit.

Detectives said Sims also told them that the victim was a bad person and that someone, "Would eventually have taken care of (the victim)."

Sims did not tell detectives why he returned to the scene or why he brought the white sheet.

Sims was booked into the Osceola County Jail on a murder charge. He is being held without bond.

No other details were released.

Stay with wftv.com and follow reporter Field Sutton for updates on this developing story.



© 2018 Cox Media Group.