Kissimmee senior living community preps for Hurricane Dorian 2 years after Irma forced evacuations

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A senior living community where hundreds of people had to be evacuated after Hurricane Irma two years ago is now putting plans in place for Hurricane Dorian.
Management at the Good Samaritan Society - Kissimmee Village is working with Osceola County officials to help better prepare for the storm.
Related Headlines
"Making sure all of the drain(s) are clean," said Executive Manager Javier Espinosa. "Shutters are in place just in case they're needed. Sandbags are also in place."
READ MORE: Local stores already feeling impact of Hurricane Dorian
In 2017, the senior mobile home community was hit hard by Hurricane Irma, leading to the evacuation of about 300 residents due to flooding.
The facility said one of the biggest lessons learned from Irma was the importance of communication between residents, staff and county officials.
"One of the benefits I would say from it, even though it came out of a disaster, is now the open communication and the relationship that we have with our Osceola County emergency management," Espinosa said.
READ MORE: Brevard County residents rush to secure, supply homes as Hurricane Dorian nears
Residents of the community told Channel 9 they aren't too worried yet, but may plan to pick up extra supplies just in case.
Management is also planning to come up with an evacuation plan for the independent residents who may need special medical attention. They plan to meet with county officials Thursday for updates.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}