Kitten rescue: Firefighters save kitten from storm drain

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County Animal Service and the Seminole County Fire Department said they worked together on Tuesday to save a kitten’s life.

SCAS and SCFD said they saved the 4-month-old kitten that had gotten trapped in a storm drain in Lake Mary.

Officials said after repeated attempts to capture the cat in the drain, SCFD firefighters went down the pip to lure the kitten out.

Read: Walt Disney World begins new ‘Lightning Lane’ skip the line system

Animal Service said the rescue team came just in time before a downpour washed out the storm drain.

The kitten, now named Dave after Firefighter Dave Gomez, who rescued him, is back at Animal Services recuperating and is ready for a foster or forever home.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group