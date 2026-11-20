LAKE WALES, Fla. — Kiwanis Park is getting a new playground and an accessible walking and biking trail as Lake Wales transforms the space into a destination for nature-oriented recreation.

The city will hold a groundbreaking ceremony at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, at the intersection of North Lakeshore Boulevard and Tower Boulevard. Community members are invited to attend.

New playground and park amenities

Plans include playground equipment accessible to people with disabilities, climbing structures, slides, tire-style swings and perimeter fencing.

New pavilions, restrooms and flexible open green space are also planned.

“The existing playground is being removed because it has reached the end of its useful life,” Parks and Recreation Director Stephanie Grace Lutton said.

Playground equipment and installation will cost approximately $692,753. Including site preparation, the playground-related work will total roughly $852,000, according to the city.

Trail will connect to Lake Wales Trailway

A 2,400-foot-long, 12-foot-wide multiuse trail accessible under the Americans with Disabilities Act will loop through the park and connect to the Lake Wales Trailway.

Future plans call for connections to the Lake Wailes Park Trail and the planned Tower Boulevard Trail.

“We redesigned this greenspace to become a destination park,” City Manager James Slaton said.

The city received a $174,080 state Recreational Trails Program grant to help support the project.

The improvements are part of the Lake Wales Parks & Recreation Master Plan.

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