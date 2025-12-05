KUA and City of Kissimmee host free movie night at Lakefront Park

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Kissimmee Utility Authority, in partnership with the City of Kissimmee, will host a free Movie in the Park event featuring ‘Home Alone 2’ on Friday, Dec. 5 at the Veterans Lawn of Kissimmee Lakefront Park.

The event is part of KUA’s annual 6-month Movie in the Park series held on the first Friday of every month, beginning October through March. Activities will start at 5:30 p.m., with the movie screening at 7 p.m. on a giant 50-foot screen.

Participants are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket to enjoy the movie, which will feature closed captioning for the hearing impaired. Attendees can look forward to KUA’s inflatable Kids Power Zone, a craft station, prize giveaways, free popcorn, and a photo booth for pictures with Santa.

Onsite concessions will be available, and children participating in inflatable activities must be accompanied by an adult to sign a waiver. Click here to sign the waiver ahead of time.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group