Lady Lake nursing home technician accused of stealing from elderly resident

LADY LAKE, Fla. — A nursing home technician is under arrest for allegedly stealing from one of her residents.

Police say Alonte McCaster, 30, took $47 from an elderly woman’s room at Lady Lake Senior Living last month.

The woman’s daughter told police she put a surveillance camera in the room and caught McCaster rummaging through a nightstand.

She faces charges of exploitation of the elderly and petit theft.

This is the latest issue for Lady Lake Senior Living. State records show the facility has open safe living and financial violations.

Town leaders say they’ve fined the facility $33,000 that has not been paid.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group