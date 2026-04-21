Lady Lake Police and American Legion host shred event

LADY LAKE, Fla. — The Lady Lake Police Department is partnering with American Legion Post 347 to host a free drive-through document shredding event this weekend aimed at helping residents safely dispose of sensitive paperwork.

The second annual “Shred It and Forget It” event is scheduled for Saturday, April 25, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., or until capacity is reached, at American Legion Post 347, located at 699 W. Lady Lake Blvd. in Lady Lake.

Residents may bring up to two banker boxes of documents for free shredding.

Police said the event is designed to help protect against identity theft by encouraging people to securely dispose of old financial, medical and personal records.

Last year’s event drew about 1,000 people and shredded roughly 20,000 pounds of documents.

Accepted items include paper documents, magazines, photographs, mail and file folders. Items such as cardboard, batteries, plastic materials, hard drives and medical waste will not be accepted.

The event will be held rain or shine.

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