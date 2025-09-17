Lady Lake Police investigate fraud cases targeting Seniors

LADY LAKE, Fla. — The Lady Lake police department is investigating two fraud cases where seniors were scammed out of over $70,000.

The victims believed they were sending money to trusted institutions.

Police are reminding everyone that scammers are becoming more sophisticated in their methods, and you should never give out information to anyone you don’t know.

Anyone who believes they may have been scammed can file a claim with the Federal Trade Commission.

