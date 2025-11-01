Lake County Clerk’s Office raises awareness for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Clerk’s Office dedicated October, Domestic Violence Awareness Month, to raising awareness and collecting stuffed animals for children affected by domestic abuse.

The initiative aimed to provide comfort to the community’s smallest victims, who often witness abuse and may be displaced from their homes with little more than the clothes on their backs.

“Abuse comes in many different forms, and often adults are not the only ones affected,” said Gary Cooney, Lake County Clerk & Comptroller. “This is our fourth year of gathering donations, and our focus this year was on the community’s smallest victims who are seeking comfort and assistance.”

The collected stuffed animals were donated to the Haven of Lake and Sumter Counties, an organization established in 1977 to support victims of domestic violence.

Over its 40-plus years of operation, Haven has expanded its services to include comprehensive support for victims of both domestic and sexual violence.

Last year, the Lake County Clerk’s Office processed 1,213 petitions for domestic violence injunctions. The office also participated in a statewide initiative to provide Hope Cards to victims with a final judgment for an injunction for protection.

These cards serve as proof of a valid protective order, allowing law enforcement to quickly access relevant case information.

Victims of domestic violence are encouraged to contact the Florida Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 500-1119 or reach out to local law enforcement for assistance.

