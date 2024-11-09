Lake County coach under investigation after athlete collapses

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A coach at East Ridge High School has been removed from working with students after an adult athlete he was training outside of school collapsed following a workout last month, the district said.

WFTV is not identifying the coach because he is not facing criminal charges.

According to the athlete’s family, the coach gave him a jug of B-Nox supplement powder with the instruction to consume a scoop before working out.

The next day, the player reported feeling dizzy, losing his hearing and then fainted. He was rushed to the hospital, spending three days under care and emerging with a heart monitor, his mother, Yashica, said.

Yashica said doctors ran a toxicology screen, which showed the athlete with elevated levels of creatine.

She accused the coach of not informing the athlete about the dangers of the supplement and advising on how to consume it safely, which includes drinking more water than usual. She also said the coach was not a qualified nutritionist.

Lake County Schools’ investigation includes whether the coach has supplied supplements to current players at the school, a district spokeswoman confirmed.

It’s not clear how long the investigation will take.

