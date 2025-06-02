Lake County leaders discuss ways to handle rapid population growth

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Leaders in Lake County will meet Monday to discuss the county’s extreme population growth.

The discussion will be the first of four meetings that will focus on everything from roads to the county’s governance.

Commissioners will hold a workshop to discuss the structure of government and whether Lake County needs an official charter to tailor it to its needs.

It sounds dull, but it’s high stakes because it allows leaders to gain more power.

Meetings later in the month will talk about land and road planning, preserving farmland, and a roundtable on collaboration with the county’s municipalities.

The meeting starts at 1:30 p.m. in downtown Tavares.

Channel 9 will have a crew at the meeting and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

