Lake County man convicted of killing man, setting him on fire

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A man has been found guilty of killing a man and burning his body in 2021.

A jury convicted Darion Dontae McGee, 32, of Leesburg, of first-degree murder on Friday. He faces a mandatory life sentence, the state attorney’s office said.

Investigators say McGee shot 38-year-old Mustafa Hasan Connelly in the back then set him on fire. His body was found ablaze outside a car in a vacant lot off Veech Road in Leesburg on Dec. 17, 2021.

Detectives determined that Connelly and McGee had been messaging earlier in the day, and McGee asked to meet up then killed him.

