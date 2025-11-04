Lake County residents still cleaning up more than a week after severe flooding

EUSTIS, Fla. — Eight days after heavy storms drenched Lake County, many families are still cleaning up what’s left of their homes, but they’re not alone. Neighbors and nonprofits are stepping in to help communities rebuild.

Valerie Hunt, who lives in the Joanna Shores community in Eustis, showed Channel 9 the damage to her property after the torrential rain. “We have a raised foundation, so it went underneath of our house,” she said. “We watched it come right through the edge of the porch right there.”

Other residents in Joanna Shores said the flooding came fast and caused damage unlike anything they’ve seen before, even compared to Hurricane Milton last year. “I’m grateful for the kindness of strangers that are coming in to help me remediate this flooding that took over the whole entire neighborhood,” said Nancy Campos, who also lives in the community.

Just minutes away, the Spring Ridge Estates neighborhood is also dealing with destruction after a bridge in the community collapsed. “Hopefully insurance covers it,” said HOA president Chris Machiela. “I know the city’s going to take care of what they can. And if not, we will reach out for a disaster loan.”

Resident Devona Alwine told Channel 9 her family is still uncertain what comes next. “We are hoping the insurance policy will help a lot and then find out how much hopefully outsiders will help cut the cost,” she said.

At this point, there’s no timeline for when the damaged bridge will be rebuilt, and there are concerns that more residents could be displaced if the nearby sewer line breaks.

Meanwhile, the nonprofit Lake Support Emergency Recovery, known as LASER, has been working in the area to help families get back on their feet. “We were just here for the short period to be able just to give them a place so that they could get their ducks in a row and speak with their insurance company and figure out what their next steps are,” said LASER representative Brandy Martin.

