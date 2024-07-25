Lake County Schools to test new enhanced security system

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County school district plans to test a new security system on Thursday that it says is a first-of-its-kind in the nation.

The system is meant to help the sheriff’s office respond to emergencies more quickly.

This is an upgrade to an existing security system called Centegix installed before the pandemic.

Adding this new software called Fusus will improve what’s already in place.

Panic alert badges are the centerpiece of a groundbreaking safety system.

At the touch of a button, they connect teachers and staff directly to law enforcement and activate nearby security cameras.

“It’s just another layer that we have that we hope we never have to use, but in the event that we do, it will reduce the response time for our first responders to eliminate a threat,” said Joseph Mabry, director of safety and security.

The badges are being issued to every staff member, from teachers to bus drivers.

The district hopes this will create a sense of security among the school community.

When a panic alert is triggered, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office’s real-time crime center is immediately notified.

Officers can view live footage from the school and coordinate a rapid response.

