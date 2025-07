CLERMONT, Fla. — A 16-year-old is facing felony charges allegedly threatening a Lake County teacher on social media.

Deputies say the student talked about killing a particular teacher on the first day of school at East Ridge High School in Clermont.

Deputies say the student told them it was just a bad joke.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group