Blue-green algae toxins are blooming at Silver Glen Springs, DOH-Lake reports

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Lake County issued a health alert for Silver Glen Springs due to harmful blue-green algae toxins in the water. Based on a Tuesday water sample, the alert advises avoiding contact with the water.

Blue-green algae can produce toxins harmful to humans and animals, leading health officials to advise against drinking, swimming, or contact with affected waters. Residents and visitors should avoid drinking, swimming, or using watercraft where there’s a visible bloom.

If you contact algae or discolored water, wash your skin and clothing with soap and water afterward. Keep pets and livestock away from the affected area, as the water is unsafe for animals. Cooking or cleaning dishes with contaminated water is discouraged because boiling doesn’t remove toxins. Eating fillets from healthy fish caught in affected lakes is safe if rinsed with tap or bottled water and cooked thoroughly.

Avoid eating shellfish from waters affected by algae blooms. In Florida’s freshwater zones, blue-green algae frequently appear as scum, foam, or paint on the water surface, and they can come in various colors.

Environmental factors such as sunny days, warm temperatures, still water, and excess nutrients lead to algae blooms, which are more common in summer and fall. Many blue-green algae produce toxins, so sensitive people should avoid exposure even at low levels.

Symptoms from exposure to harmful algae blooms can be reported to the Florida Poison Information Center by calling 800-222-1222.

Fish kills or abnormal wildlife behavior should be reported to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission online or at 800-636-0511.

