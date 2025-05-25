Developer proposes affordable Live Local Act townhomes in northwest Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The Croson Townhomes development has been proposed under Florida’s Live Local Act affordable housing initiative at 6936 Old Hwy 441 in unincorporated Mount Dora, located south of East Crane Avenue in northwest Orange County.

The project on 1.8 acres would consist of 21 three-story units at a total square footage of 15,000 with 45 parking spaces, according to a Kimley-Horn conceptual plan.

Read: What’s open and closed on Memorial Day?

Charles Croson of Lake Mary-based Croson Investment Partners, on behalf of Old 441 LLC, filed for pre-application approval with the Orange County Technical Review Group (TRG) and Development Review Committee (DRC) on May 15.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group