Lake County native Mariyah Collingon laid to rest with military honors

TAVARES, Fla. — Lake County native Mariyah Collingon was laid to rest Saturday. Collingon died last month during a training exercise in Morocco, receiving full military honors at her ceremony.

MARIYAH COLLINGTON (WFTV)

Collingon’s body arrived home earlier this month following her death. A celebration of life for the Army Specialist was first shown last night on Eyewitness News at Six.

Collingon was a Lake County native who served as an Army Specialist.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group