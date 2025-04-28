Lake County’s Food for Fines program available all through May

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — From May 1 to May 31, Lake County’s library system will forgive library fines and overdue material fees in exchange for nonperishable food items, hygiene and baby products and packaged pet food donations.

Clearing fines for children’s library cards enables access to summer programs and reading prizes. Summer reading engages students during the break and reinforces academic lessons.

“This program offers library patrons a chance to have their library fines waived while also helping to get food and other essentials to those in need,” said George Taylor, director of the Lake County Library System.

Donations will be accepted at 16 Lake County libraries during regular hours (Umatilla Public Library will not accept pet food donations).

Each unopened, unexpired item equals $1 forgiven for overdue fines. Donations per person are not limited; penalties remain for lost or damaged library items.

Taylor continues, “We encourage everyone to get involved and pay it forward!”

