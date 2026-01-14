Mother of 10-year-old tortured and killed sentenced to life in prison

TAVARES, Fla. — The mother of a Tavares boy who died after he was tortured for the better part of a day will spend the rest of her life behind bars.

Kimberley Mills accepted a plea deal for the murder of Xavier Williams last spring.

In exchange for life in prison, Mills agreed to testify against her boyfriend, Andre Walker, who investigators believe was primarily responsible for the torture and is facing the death penalty.

“We don’t believe there is any DNA evidence that she could be exonerated,” Mills’ attorney, Morris Carranza, told the court Wednesday.

Mills already gave a recorded statement to prosecutors they will use as the foundation of their case. The recording will also be used to ensure Mills tells the truth when she testifies.

“She very much loves her children, she is entering this plea for many, many different reasons,” Carranza said, before speaking about Mills’ other son, who investigators say witnessed the abuse and was also a victim: “She wants to make sure he does not have to testify against her.”

The mention of love left Xavier’s father and his family members shaking their heads.

“I have sleepless nights. I got pictures of the family that I can’t just delete on my phone,” the father, Keniel Williams said. “I have to drive past [his burial] site every day.”

The plea was watched by a large contingent of Tavares Police officers who spent weeks investigating Xavier’s death, as well as the region’s top prosecutor, Bill Gladson, who said he was personally in contact with the family following Xavier’s death.

Walker’s trial has not been scheduled.

