Town of Lady Lake announced the passing of Town Commissioner since 2022

LADY LAKE, Fla. — The Town of Lady Lake announced the passing of Commissioner John Gourlie, a public official who had served on the Town Commission since 2022. Gourlie was most recently re-elected to his seat in November 2024.

The Communications Director for Lady Lake praised Gourlie for his service, emphasizing his role as a liaison to the Lady Lake Area Chamber of Commerce and the Police Pension Board.

Gourlie was born in Illinois and grew up in Florida. As a young teenager, he moved to Canada with his parents and kept dual citizenship for his whole life.

Outside of his civic and professional commitments, Gourlie was cherished by friends and neighbors for his love of music. He enjoyed playing the guitar and often shared his musical talent by performing karaoke at community gatherings.

