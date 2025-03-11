Lake Nona dominates Orlando’s $792M in construction permits so far this year

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Lake Nona-area projects have dominated the most expensive work among the nearly $792 million in estimated costs of permits issued in the first two months of 2025 by the city of Orlando.

The largest project on tap is the estimated $259 million AdventHealth hospital coming to 10999 Narcoossee Road in Lake Nona. The 511,000-square-foot development was issued its most recent building permit on Feb. 28, according to city records.

The 10-story hospital is expected to debut with 80 beds in 2026, with shell space to expand to 320 beds. A medical office building and retail buildings also will be built there....

