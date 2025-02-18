Lake Nona High School teacher accused of sexual misconduct with student to be released on bond

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Lake Nona high school teacher and assistant coach accused of inappropriate behavior with a 16-year-old student has been allowed to leave the Orange County jail.

After a week behind bars, 26-year-old Jarvis Ward appeared before a judge for his bond hearing on Tuesday. His possible bond comes while investigators are still look into two other potential victims in the case.

Ward was arrested on Feb. 11 for allegedly exchanging inappropriate messages with a 16-year-old student.

“I would argue that Mr. Ward is a particular danger to the community as he used his position both as a coach and a teacher to get to know these young people and steer the conversation with them in a sexual manner,” said the prosecution in the courtroom.

Ward faces a slew of charges, including solicitation of sex conduct with a student by an authority figure and promoting the sexual performance of a child.

“Really, there was no attempt here at any point to actually meet these people; it really appears to just be contained within inappropriate conversations,” said Ward’s defense attorney.

Ward’s family, including his father, who lives out of state, were in the courtroom. His father even served as a witness during the bond hearing.

Since his arrest, Ward has resigned from his position with Orange County Public Schools.

While the investigation unfolds, he won’t be allowed to approach school campuses or have any contact with anyone under the age of 18, aside from his son and brother.

“Any violation of those conditions of your release can result in your bond being revoked and could mean you will be held in jail without bond,” the judge said.

