Lake Police arrest woman after traffic stop reveals fentanyl, meth

LADY LAKE, Fla. — The Lake Police Department arrested a woman on March 23 after a traffic stop led to the discovery of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and other illegal narcotics.

LPD officers initiated the stop near the intersection of U.S. Highway 27/441 and West Boone Court after observing that the driver, identified as Samantha Elder, and the passenger were not wearing seat belts.

A subsequent search of the black SUV by a K-9 officer uncovered multiple controlled substances, drug paraphernalia, and documents linking the evidence to the driver.

Elder was taken into custody and faces charges of trafficking fentanyl, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

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